REQUEST FOR SEALED BIDS FOR PURCHASE OF REAL PROPERTY

Carbon County is soliciting sealed bids for the purchase of real property owned by Carbon County, situated at 30 East 200 South in Price, Utah. The property was previously used as the Senior Center building and most recently as the Boys and Girls Club of Price, Utah. The fair market value of the property, as determined by the average of two recently obtained appraisals, is $400,000. The tax numbers of the parcels to be sold are 01-0231, 01-0232, 01-0235, and 01-0236.

Additional information, including a complete legal description and a GIS map showing the location of the parcels, may be obtained by entering the parcel numbers at the following website: https://www.carbon.utah.gov/recorder. Additional questions should be addressed to the Carbon County Board of Commissioners at (435) 636-3226.

Interested parties may bid on (1) all four parcels collectively, (2) parcel numbers 01-0235 and 01-0236, upon which the old Senior Center building sits, or (3) parcel numbers 01-0231 and 01-0232, which are vacant. The County will award the sale to the bidder submitting the highest bid that exceeds $400,000 for all four parcels or for parcels 01-0235 and 01-0236. In the event that no bid exceeds the amount of $400,000, the County may retain all parcels or seek to dispose of them by another method.

If a bid for parcels 01-0235 and 01-0236 alone, upon which the Senior Center building sits, is accepted by the County, the County will sell parcels 01-0231 and 01-0232 to the highest bidder. Otherwise, the County may retain parcels 01-0231 and 01-0232 or may seek to dispose of them by another method.

The winning bidder will take the property “as is”.

Each bid shall contain the name, address, phone number and email of the bidder, along with the parcels for which the bid is submitted and the purchase price that the bidder is willing to pay. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “Old Senior Center” to the Carbon County Clerk at 751 East 100 North, Price, UT 84501, and must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Bids will be opened at the Carbon County Commission meeting on June 17, 2020, at 4:30 p.m., at 751 East 100 North, Price, UT. Payment in full must be made at closing, at a date to be agreed upon by the parties but not later than September 15, 2020. Carbon County will convey its interest in the property after all funds have cleared.

The sale of the property does not include any mineral rights, and all mineral rights pertaining to the parcels will be retained by Carbon County.

Each bidder agrees that the property will be conveyed “as is”, subject to any liens, encumbrances, and claims. The County disclaims any warranty that the property is suitable for any particular purpose. Carbon County reserves the right to reject any and all offers for the purchase of the property, and to waive any informality of any bid submitted. Faxed proposals will not be accepted.

