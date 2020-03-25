Resources Available for Employers, Employees from the Department of Workforce Services

Press Release

The Department of Workforce Services continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic under the direction of the Governor’s Office. Below you will find information and resources regarding our services and COVID-19. Please check back regularly as these resources will continually be updated.

At this time, the Department of Workforce Services offices remain open during regular business hours, but we strongly encourage the use of telephone and online tools as much as possible, including live online chat during business hours.

Unemployment Insurance

Recruitment Support

If your business needs to hire workers to meet a surge in demand, post your open jobs with us to be viewable by tens of thousands of job seekers.

If you need special assistance to hire large numbers or short-term furloughed workers, please contact your local workforce development specialist

Office of Child Care

Food Assistance

Energy Assistance

The HEAT program provides energy assistance and year-round energy crisis assistance for eligible low-income households in Utah.

If you are in danger of shut-off or need assistance paying your bills, contact your local HEAT office https://jobs.utah.gov/housing/scso/seal/offices.html or apply online http://sealapp.utah.gov/index.do or call 1-866-205-4357.COVID-19 and SNAP Benefits FAQ

Medical Assistance

For information on applying for Medicaid to receive medical benefits, please visit https://medicaid.utah.gov/apply-medicaid/.

Employment Centers

Please use the telephone and online resources. If you do come into a Workforce Services office, you may notice a few changes.

Some workshops and other small gatherings may be suspended or moved online.

Some customer computers may be turned off to maintain “social distancing” and ensure people are not sitting too close together.

Appointments with staff may be held over the phone instead of in person.

ASL Updates

Please follow the direction of the Governor and the COVID-19 Community Task Force, and stay home if you are feeling sick.

While we maintain operations at our offices, we are also shifting some employees to work from home when possible. We look forward to continuing to serve you and strive to meet the needs of our customers with responsive, respectful and accurate service.