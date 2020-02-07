Richfield Races Past Dinos

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Carbon was in Richfield on Wednesday night for a match with the Wildcats. Richfield took it to the Dinos early and led by seven, 19-12, after one quarter. The Dinos fell in a deeper hole after their four-point second quarter. Richfield went on to take the contest 65-36.

The Dinos went 11-38 (29%) from the floor. Kaleb Nelson finished with a team-high 13 points on eight shot attempts. The Wildcats scored from all over as four different players reached double-digit scoring.

Carbon (7-13, 2-7) will host its final home game of the season on Friday against San Juan (13-6, 4-4). Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and etvnews.com/livesports.