Rita Vigor Named February’s Carbon County Employee of the Month

Carbon County Commissioner Larry Jensen (left) presents the February employee of the month award to Economic Development Specialist Rita Vigor (right).

Rita Vigor, Carbon County’s Economic Development Specialist, was honored as the February employee of the month during the county’s commission meeting on Wednesday evening.

Vigor was appointed to the economic development role in 2018 following a stint as the the Carbon County Commission Secretary. “A year ago when Tony and I came into office, the need for economic growth in our county was really obvious,” said Carbon County Commissioner Larry Jensen. “We knew that was a tall lift. Rita has been the one lifting.”

Vigor has been an integral part in various economic development endeavors in the county, including the recent commitment to expand locally by Intermountain Electronics.

Jensen continued his praise of Vigor. “She’s worked tirelessly for over a year that we have been involved with her and she has accomplished some very big things. Our community owes a lot to you.” Jensen went on to explain that Vigor’s work has encouraged businesses to develop and grow within the county, creating jobs and expanding the tax base.

Rita took a turn at the podium to express her gratitude for the honor and thank those that have made her job easier. “I don’t feel like I can ever take all of the credit for the accomplishments that we have made,” she said. “I have three commissioners that are very supportive and very engaged in what I am doing. I owe you just as much thanks as you’ve given me.”