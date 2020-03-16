Rocky Mountain Power, Dominion Energy Suspend Non-Pay Disconnects in Response to COVID-19

Our customers should not have to worry about losing service during this critical time. Therefore, we have suspended all service disconnections for nonpayment. We know the communities we serve rely on us to provide an essential service. We remain committed to providing reliable energy service 24-7.

We strongly encourage you to access and manage your Dominion Energy account 24-7 using our digital tools. We know this could be a time of hardship or financial difficulty for our customers. We’re committed to helping any customer facing hardship.”

Rocky Mountain Power released a similar statement last week in response to COVID-19:

“To support COVID-19 state of emergency response, Rocky Mountain Power is temporarily suspending nonpayment disconnections for our customers. With many in our communities possibly needing to self-isolate or work from home, we understand the importance of uninterrupted electric service. We are ready around the clock to answer any questions about your electric service and are here to help if you are having difficulty paying your bill. Please call our customer care specialists anytime at 1-888-221-7070.