Rocky Mountain Power Team to Present at BEAR

BEAR Press Release

A presentation by a management team from Rocky Mountain Power will present information about the Pacificorp Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) that was released last fall at the Castle Country Business Expansion and Retention general board meeting on Jan. 30.

According to the company’s website, the IRP is a comprehensive decision support tool and road map for meeting the company’s objective of providing reliable and least-cost electric service to all of their customers. The plan was developed with considerable public involvement from state utility commission staff, state agencies, customer and industry advocacy groups, project developers, and other stakeholders.

The key elements of the IRP include a finding of resource need, focusing on the first 10 years of a 20-year planning period; the preferred portfolio of supply-side and demand-side resources to meet this need; and an action plan that identifies the steps the company will take during the next two to four years to implement the plan.

PacifiCorp prepares its integrated resource plan on a biennial schedule, filing its plan with state utility commissions during each odd numbered year. The IRP uses system modeling tools as part of its analytical framework to determine the long-run economic and operational performance of alternative resource portfolios. These models simulate the integration of new resource alternatives with our existing assets, thereby informing the selection of a preferred portfolio judged to be the most cost-effective resource mix after considering risk, supply reliability, uncertainty and government energy resource policies.

The plan will include closures of a number of coal unit power generation systems in the next 10 years with more in the six years following that.

BEAR’s mission is to inform, grow and improve business in the Castle Country area.

The meeting will start at 8 a.m. and light refreshments will be served. Each general meeting never lasts more than one hour. BEAR meetings are held at the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center in the Alumni Room on the USU Eastern Campus in Price.