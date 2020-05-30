Rocky Mountain Power’s Customized Home Energy Reports Help Customers Manage Summer Power Use

Press Release

Temperatures are on the rise as sweltering summer weather begins, which for some customers can mean higher bills, particularly for those working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Being aware of your household’s energy use habits is the key to saving money on your bill. Rocky Mountain Power’s online Home Energy Reports provide customers an individualized report, detailing how, when and where they are using the energy.

Customers can provide specific information about their homes to further customize the report and see an approximate breakdown of energy usage from the whole-house level down to specific functions, such as cooling, refrigeration, lighting and heating. Users can also compare energy use from month to month, manage progress and keep track of what they are doing to save energy.

Customers can visit wattsmart.com/reports to access their personalized Home Energy Reports.

“These reports help customers be even more strategic in identifying what steps, specific to their household, they can take to save energy and money – all based on the customer’s individual energy use,” said Clay Monroe, Rocky Mountain Power director of customer solutions.

Here are a few steps Rocky Mountain Power customers can take to save energy and better manage summer power bills:

Reduce indoor heat . Avoid the use of heat-producing appliances such as clothes dryers, ovens, dishwashers and blow dryers. Grilling outside and air-drying clothes are great alternatives.

. Avoid the use of heat-producing appliances such as clothes dryers, ovens, dishwashers and blow dryers. Grilling outside and air-drying clothes are great alternatives. Keep clear of the sun. In the early morning, close the blinds and windows to keep the sunlight from heating up the house. Blackout curtains and plantation shutters are particularly effective in reducing heat gain. Let the night air cool your home. Open windows throughout the house and let the night breeze cool your home.

In the early morning, close the blinds and windows to keep the sunlight from heating up the house. Blackout curtains and plantation shutters are particularly effective in reducing heat gain. Let the night air cool your home. Open windows throughout the house and let the night breeze cool your home. Switch on a fan before reaching for your AC dial. Using ceiling fans and portable fans can be very effective when it comes to keeping you cool. They keep air circulating, create a cooling effect and are often a comfortable alternative to running your AC.

Using ceiling fans and portable fans can be very effective when it comes to keeping you cool. They keep air circulating, create a cooling effect and are often a comfortable alternative to running your AC. Be AC savvy. Use a smart thermostat to set your air conditioner to run only when you are home.

