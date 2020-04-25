Romney Urges Feds to Direct Advertising Funds to Utah’s Rural Media Outlets

Press Release

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) joined his colleagues in urging the Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget to direct existing federal advertising funds to support local radio and television broadcasters and newspapers during the coronavirus pandemic. In the letter, led by Senator Steve Daines (R-MT), the senators highlighted the financial challenges that local newspapers and broadcasters face during this time and the integral role they play in keeping communities informed.

“Our radio and television broadcasters and rural newspapers provide local and national news, emergency alerts, educational programs, and more to all corners of the United States. In many rural areas, broadcast stations are the predominant or only form of local information,” the senators wrote. “We encourage the Office of Management and Budget to work with federal agencies throughout the government to increase advertising in local newspapers and on broadcast stations in order to help ensure they are able to continue to operate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

They continued, “Increasing local advertising will both help disseminate important information to communities and support local media with revenue that will help keep them operating. This action can be implemented today, without the need for additional federal appropriations from Congress.”

The full text of the letter can be found here.