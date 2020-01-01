SAN RAFAEL CONSERVATION DISTRICT 2020 MEETING SCHEDULE

Notice is hereby given that the San Rafael Conservation District will hold its official meetings at 7:00 p.m. At the USDA Service Center, 1190 N. Des Bee Dove Rd in Castle Dale, Utah on the following dates for 2020:

2020 Meeting Dates

January 9

February 13

March 12

April 9

May 14

June 11

July 9

August 13

September 10

October 8

November 12

December 10

All meetings are open to the public. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during this meeting should notify Julie Weber at 435-381-2300 Ext. 101.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 1, 2020.