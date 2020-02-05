San Rafael Middle School CCA Participates in Job Shadow Day

Press Release

San Rafael Middle School College and Career Awareness students participated in the statewide job shadow day. To correspond with Groundhog Day, the students had the opportunity to shadow an adult for a day of work.

This day provides the students a chance to discover what it is like to be at work for a day. Some students discovered that the job they shadowed was fun and perhaps it would be a career that would interest them. Other students discovered that the jobs they shadowed were something they would not want to pursue. Overall, the students had good experiences learning about different career choices.

Kalib Olsen (Shift Supervisor at Hunter Plant)—“In my job experience, we went to the power plant. We did paperwork, created schedules for employees and gave vacation. I learned that I would really like this job.”

Erika Morgan (Elementary School Teacher)—“I very much enjoyed being an elementary school teacher. It is something that I would definitely pursue when I get older.”

Quaiden Jackson (Teacher/Law Enforcement)—“I did very much enjoy my job shadow day. I thought that it was so much fun. I loved the jail, it was so cool.”

Kaitlyn Thomas (Social Worker)—“Now that I know what my mom does, I think that I would love to be a social worker for a school. I love how interactive this job is. Overall, I enjoyed the experience of being a social worker.”

Ella Seely (Manager/Stylist)—“I did discover something when I was job shadowing; I might want to pursue cosmetology. I think this job would be a great job to have and it seems really fun.”