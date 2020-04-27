SBA Paycheck Protection Program Resumes

SBA Utah Press Release

The U.S. Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program resumed Monday morning after President Trump signed the PPP and Health Care Enhancement Act into law Friday. The program provides critical additional funding for American workers and small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Utah businesses are now able to apply again for funding available through the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program. According to a recent New York Times article, our state’s SBA EIDL and PPP loan numbers have been punching above our weight class” said Marla Trollan, SBA Utah District Director. “We expect this trend to continue and encourage Utah’s business owners to work with participating lenders to submit their applications as soon as they can.”

The Small Business Administration resumed accepting PPP loan applications Monday, April 27 at 8:30 a.m. from approved lenders on behalf of any eligible borrower.

“The PPP has supported more than 1.66 million small businesses and protected over 30 million jobs for hardworking Americans. With the additional funds appropriated by Congress, tens of millions of additional workers will benefit from this critical relief,” said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza. “We encourage all approved lenders to process loan applications previously submitted by eligible borrowers and disburse funds expeditiously.”

All eligible borrowers who need these funds should work with an approved lender to apply. Borrowers should carefully review PPP regulations and guidance and the certifications required to obtain a loan.

For more information on the Paycheck Protection Program, visit: sba.gov/paycheckprotection.

UPDATE — Current Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Figures:

National EIDL Figures

EIDL loans: 38,984 loans for $7,967,174,888.

EIDL Advances: 1,192,519 advances for $4,805,897,000.

Utah EIDL Figures

Covid-19 EIDL Advance — 9,799 loans valued at $42,757,000

EIDL Loans – 484 loans valued at $105,804,100

Helpful Links

https://www.sba.gov/paycheckprotection/find?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery&pageNumber=1

https://content.sba.gov/sites/default/files/2020-04/Paycheck-Protection-Program-Frequently-Asked-Questions_04%2026%2020.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/136/How-to-Calculate-Loan-Amounts.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

https://www.sba.gov/sites/default/files/2020-04/PPP%20Deck%20copy.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

