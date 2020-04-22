Scheduled Power Outage to Affect Large Areas of Price

The Price City Utilities Department has announced a scheduled power outage that will take place on Friday, April 24. This outage will begin at 11 p.m. and is scheduled to last approximately six hours, ending at 5 a.m. on Saturday, April 25.

This outage will affect the entire eastern portion of the city as well as areas that are within central Price. Homes and structures whose electrical service is provided by Rocky Mountain Power, however, will not be affected. Crews plan to work diligently to limit the duration of the outage to a minimum while performing maintenance on city electric substations that are unable to be worked on while energized.

Street lights and traffic signals that are located within the areas may not be operating during the scheduled timeframe. Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to use extra caution, drive at reduced speeds and always treat any non-working traffic signal as a four-way stop. Price City wishes to remind all to make the necessary arrangements for home health care, personal, business and other needs before the outage.

“Please limit your time and distance traveling in the affected area during the outages,” the department shared.

See the photo above for all areas that will be affected by the outage. For more information on the outage, contact the Price City Utilities Office at (435) 636-3197 or email power@priceutah.net.