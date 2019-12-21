Scholarships to USUE to be Awarded by The Helper Project

Press Release

In an effort to promote vocational, technical and healthcare training in Carbon County, the Helper Project will begin accepting scholarship applications on Jan. 1, 2020 for the 2020 fall semester.

The purpose of the scholarships is to support senior or graduate students in the Helper community (Helper, Spring Glen and Carbonville) who wish to pursue a career in these areas. The goal of the scholarship fund is that the recipients will complete industry-recognized certifications and degrees and will remain in the community or return to work in the community after completion.

Those that plan to pursue a career in the healthcare field will receive $2,000 per semester. Studies should include, but are not limited to, physician, nurse, radiologist, pharmacist, physical therapy, phlebotomist, respiratory therapist, dental technician and mental health occupations.

Those that plan to pursue a career in vocational studies will receive $1,000 per semester. Studies should include, but are not limited to, automotive technology, cosmetology, diesel and heavy equipment, welding technology and general technology.

The scholarships are being funded by Intermountain Healthcare, the King Family Foundation and the Helper Project.

Intermountain Healthcare is recognized as one of the nation’s healthcare leaders. It operates 24 hospitals and 215 clinics, and employs 40,000 care givers throughout the Intermountain West. Intermountain’s mission of “helping people live the healthiest lives possible” is achieved through collaboration with key community partners such as the Helper Project. By virtue of this collaboration, Intermountain’s contribution will support and promote education in the healthcare fields for students in the Helper community.

Warren “Pat” King of the King Family Foundation was at one time an owner of Mikco Industries that was located in Helper for many years. The company manufactured roof plates that supported mine roofs. Among the foundation’s many philanthropic causes was a recent $4 million-dollar contribution to construct the Geraldine King Women’s Resource Center in Salt Lake City. Mr. King believes that supporting students wishing to pursue vocational studies is just as important in our society today as any other academic endeavor.

The Helper Project was founded in 2016 by Anne and Roy Jespersen. Its board of community leaders includes Tony Basso, Melanie Steele, Michelle Sully, Kathleen Royster, Christopher Warnock and Shalee Johansen. The mission of the foundation is to provide aid and assistance to Helper City and its businesses and residents. Some of the projects funded in 2019 include funding a grant for the restoration of the Newhouse Hotel building façade, funding a matching grant for the purchase of the original JC Penny signage and restoring the Hillcrest Hotel & Apartments neon sign, funding the International Print Exchange between 500 Carbon County and Mombasa, Kenya students, funding of the Helper Plein Air Festival, jointly funding the Spike 150 Exhibition at the Anne Jespersen Fine Arts Gallery and funding of the Helper Depot Corridor Project, an effort to secure the land behind Main Street from Union Pacific.

Applications along with qualifying information for the scholarships may be obtained from Karee Hunt at the Carbon High School counseling office or online at https://google.com/carbonschools.org/chscounseling/home/scholarships.