On Thursday, April 2, Huntington Elementary found a unique way to boost morale for the staff, students and parents in response to the school closure as a result of the spread of COVID-19 in Carbon and Emery counties.

This took place in the form on a school parade. This parade was hosted throughout the town and those that participated made sure to practice social distancing. Many also chose to participate from home, creating signs and posting them online to show their gratitude.