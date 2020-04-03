School’s Dismissed, But Someone’s Working

The soft closure of Utah schools has prompted adjustments for many, including students, teachers and school staff and parents that have had a crash course in home schooling. With a couple weeks under their belts, teachers weighed in on the change.

Hope Manzanares is a fourth grade teacher at Creekview Elementary in Price. She said that on March 16, the fourth grade team prepared a packet of work for parents to pick up two days later. The work created allowed students to continue their learning at home until the end of March. Since fourth graders were allowed to take home a Chromebook, they were also given access to continue the varying online learning programs that are utilized during the regular school day.

“We have been working from home for a few weeks,” Manzanares stated. “We have been calling students and parents to check in and offer help and guidance on the work that was sent home. We are able to track students’ progress and give feedback regarding online programs that are part of our regular learning routine.”

In an attempt to maintain both normalcy and social interaction during this confusing time, meetings are being conducted with students via Google Meet. This virtual meeting gives the students and teachers the opportunity to communicate needs and concerns as well as presents the opportunity to share and laugh.

Time is taken in these virtual meetings to discuss the students’ work and evaluate their questions. Teachers are also able to read with them and determine difficulties they may be having.

“I like Google Meet because we can talk with each other before the meeting starts and I also like that we can have our questions answered,” stated one fourth grade student.

In the Emery School District, things are functioning in a similar fashion.

“Despite the school closures, teachers remain available during (and usually outside of) school hours,” said Brandi Tuttle of Emery High. “Their phones are constantly buzzing with emails from students, coworkers, parents, administrators and district employees.”

Tuttle explained that while students are continuing to learn, so are teachers. “Teachers are doing huge amounts of their own learning right now,” she said. “Creativity is the key as they have reorganized their classes. Fear, nerves, anxiety and stress have all had their place; however, they feel lucky to have great team members who offer solutions. Teachers are sharing their strengths in individual areas (especially technology) with other teachers who haven’t used the specific strategies that are now needed.”

According to Tuttle, teachers are focused on holding high standards for students. While continued education is important and expected, the teachers are also concerned about the social and emotional wellbeing of their students. “Teachers are striving to be a beacon of hope for students that this too shall pass,” Tuttle said.

Shanda Winget, an Emery High language arts teacher, also explained the impact the adjustment has made. “This is not a ‘break’ for us. We are still working, still communicating and still worrying about our students. We are teachers because of the kids, so when the kids aren’t here, the best part of our job is gone.”

Diane Carter, who also teaches language arts at Emery High, shared that she is impressed with efforts put forth by her students. She also stated how proud she was of the school district, Emery Telcom and child nutrition personnel for taking such good care of the kids.

Andre Pastrana, also of Emery High, has been similarly pleased with the efforts the students have put into their school work. “I am delighted that many of my students have picked up the material from school and have begun to do the assignments. In addition, many of them have tried to contact me and ask me questions in regards to their work.”