Science Fair Winners Announced at Huntington Elementary

By Julie Johansen

On Wednesday, 41 fourth graders and 47 fifth graders displayed their projects at Huntington Elementary’s annual science fair.

Fifth grade teacher Gina Gubler asked the audience to applaud the participants who had presented displays for most of morning before judging results were announced at 12:30 p.m. Fourth grade winners were Colin Cordner, third, and Ryleigh Whimpey and Annzlie Bell, second. The top fourth grade honors went to Daniel Muava’a. Ambree Ungerman won the fifth grade competition while Myles Mortensen took second. Audrey Livingston finished in third.

Ungerman will now take her project and participate at Southern Utah University during the next level of competition later in the spring.