SE Utah Health Department Issues Amended Public Health Order, Closes Salons

On Wednesday morning, the Southeast Utah Health Department released an amended public health order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The original health order was issued on March 17 and was set to expire after 30 calendar days unless terminated earlier or renewed. The order was also set to be reviewed after 14 calendar days, prompting the amended order that was released on Wednesday.

“Since the issuance of the Public Health Order, one positive case of coronavirus has been found within the boundaries of the Southeast Utah District Health Department,” the amended order stated. “As of March 31, 2020, 887 positive cases have been identified within the State of Utah and five persons have died of the illness.”

Then, on March 27, Governor Gary Herbert issued a directive to the entire state known as “Stay Safe, Stay Home.” This directive encourages Utahns to remain at home as much as possible.

“The Local Health Officer finds that the pandemic continues to significantly affect the residents of the State of Utah, and that a significant risk of transmission of the virus continues to threaten the residents living within boundaries of the Southeast Utah District Health Department, and that the need for continuing restrictions and prohibitions remains as urgent as the date the Public Health Order was issued,” the amended order read.

Key points of the amended order are as follows:

Closes hair and beauty salons and parlors, nail salons, barber shops, body art establishments, massage and tanning facilities, etc. (Section 6)

Adds guidance for construction crews and sites. (Section 7)

Clarifies that residents may camp in counties of their own residence. (Section 3)

Clarifies that overnight lodging facilities may allow one-night stays for travelers with emergency needs or fatigue. (Section 3)

Expires at 11:59 p.m. on April 15, 2020 unless renewed after further review.

To read the amended order in its entirety, please click here.