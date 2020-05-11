Search Underway Near Goblin Valley, One Fatality Confirmed

Emery County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

A multi-agency search is underway in Little Wildhorse Canyon after an isolated thunderstorm crossed the San Rafael Swell on Monday afternoon, causing flash flooding in area slot canyons. At least 21 people have made it out of the canyon with one fatality currently being reported.

Search and rescue teams from Emery County, Grand County, Sevier County and Wayne County are involved in the search along with personnel from Bureau of Land Management, Utah State Park, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Utah Highway Patrol.

Two helicopters from Classic Air in Moab and one helicopter from the DPS Aero Bureau are also assisting. Six ambulances from Emery, Wayne and Sevier counties are on scene.

Vehicles parked at trailheads lead searchers to believe that there are still hikers in the area that are unaccounted for.

The National Weather Service confirms that the main portion of the storm crossed Goblin Valley State Park and that the storm was capable of nickel-sized hail.

More information will be released as the incident evolves.