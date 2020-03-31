Season Recap: USUE Softball Had Best Start In Program History

By Mary Hart, USU Eastern Sports Information Contributor

The USU Eastern Lady Eagles’ softball season was cut short and has come to an end. The Eagles have had a historical season this year with a 12-7 record.

They started the season on fire at their preseason tournaments in Henderson, Nev. and Yuma, Ariz. When the Lady Eagles were in Henderson, they went 4-1, which is the best record they have had in program history at this tournament. Some of the teams that they beat in this tournament were nationally-ranked teams along with other tough programs. In Yuma, they went 4-2, beating more good teams.

The Lady Eagles were only able to get eight conference games in against Snow College and Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC). The Eagles had a minor setback against Snow, losing all four games but came back strong the following weekend, taking four from CNCC.

“I was happy with this year although I’m sad it got cut short. I was really looking forward to see what we would have done and in what ways we would’ve grown. I know the girls aren’t satisfied, which excites me for next year. We as a program are just scratching the surface,” said head coach Shelby Shurtliff .

This season has by far been the best in program history and the Lady Eagles were on the track to make it even better.

“I’m excited to be returning a huge part of our determined team plus adding more incoming talent that will contribute to our program with speed and power,” said Shurtliff.

We all look forward to see how well our Lady Eagles are going to do next year!