Second COVID-19 Case in Carbon County Confirmed

The Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) announced on Wednesday that a second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed.

According to the SEUHD, this positive case brings the total case count within the district to five, including two cases in Carbon County, two cases in Emery County and one case in Grand County. The health department also announced that the first patient confirmed in Carbon County has recovered. To date, an estimated 345 tests have been conducted.

The Southeast Utah Health Department encourages residents to follow Governor Gary Herbert’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive. “If you must go out, you should follow the social distancing recommendations and wear a mask, if possible,” the department released in a statement.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit SEUHEALTH.COM or CORONAVIRUS.UTAH.GOV.