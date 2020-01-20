Second Half Surge Lifts Dinos Over Grand

Friday night’s matchup featured the Grand Red Devils and the Carbon Dinos. With both teams still desperately looking for their first region win, a lot was on the line.

Grand delivered the first blow and quickly got out ahead. The Red Devils built a 10-point lead in the second quarter (20-10) and looked like they were going to run away with the contest. Then came the Dinos. Brady Gagon logged seven points in the second quarter and the Dinos erased the deficit and took the lead 24-23 with 1:30 left in the half. Grand ended the half with a few more body blows in the form of a 6-0 run to go back on top 29-24.

The Red Devils had no answers for Keenan Hatch down low and Hatch took advantage with 10 points in the period. The Dinos surged back with a number of attacks to lead 40-36 with one quarter left to play. Carbon delivered the knockout punch in the fourth and went on to take the game 60-52.

Gagon finished with 16 points to lead all scorers. Keenan Hatch played a great game for the Dinos with 12 points, eight rebounds and five blocks while effecting a number of other shots. He made it very difficult for Grand to find points in the paint. Kaleb Nelson ended the night with a double-double, recording 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Carbon (6-8, 1-3) will play at the BDAC today at 1:30 pm against Layton Christian (6-10, 5-0 Region 17). The Dinos will resume region play on Wednesday against Richfield (11-3, 4-0). They will then play South Sevier (7-8, 2-2) on Friday. Both those games will be in Price and you can catch all the action live on etvnews.com/livesports. The former will also be streamed on ETV Channel 10.

Photos by Jeff Barrett