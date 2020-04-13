Second Virtual Meeting Hosted for Wellington City Council

The Wellington City Council hosted its second virtual meeting on April 8 where members discussed first responders, the temporarily leave policy pertaining to COVID-19 and more.

A question was recently brought to Wellington Fire Chief Matt Perea pertaining to what will happen to a first responder if they respond to a call and come in contact with a COVID-19 patient. The question is if Wellington City is in any way liable to pay the exposed party during their two weeks of quarantine because they came in contact with a patient or other firefighter in the course of their duties.

Chief Perea stressed that he has already told the responders not to assume that the city will compensate and those that are responding must know that there is a chance of being exposed. Several have still continued to respond to calls, which prompts Chief Perea to assume that they are okay with the policy.

When discussing the temporary leave policy, it was stated that if any city employee should have to quarantine, they are covered for two weeks. City Recorder Glenna Nelson introduced the documentation for the council to consider. It was stated that no employee will be terminated for being sick and needing to take the leave.

Different lengths of the leave were also discussed, such as those that may need to take longer time due to childcare and other matters.