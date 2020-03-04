Semi Rolls in Price Canyon, Delays Expected

A single semi rollover had crews responding to Price Canyon on Highway 6 on Wednesday morning.

Authorities were paged around 8 a.m. after a semi rolled near mile post 224 on Highway 6, four miles west of Indian Canyon. According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the semi is completely blocking the eastbound lane.

The driver of the semi reportedly suffered some injuries, including cuts on his arm. The exact cause of the rollover has not been released at this time.

Travelers are cautioned that travel through this area will be impacted while crews assess the scene. According to the UDOT, traffic is being alternated on the westbound lane.