Semi Truck Flips, Traps Driver Near Scofield

Authorities were paged to SR 96 near Scofield on Thursday morning on a report of a semi truck that had flipped.

The page came around 7:37 a.m. to Helper Police as well as the Helper Fire Department. According to early reports, the incident occurred on SR 96 near mile post 15. The semi truck was reported to have flipped and landed off of the road.

Early reports stated that the driver was trapped in the semi and fuel was spilling. Possible injuries, if any, have not been released at this time.

