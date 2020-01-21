Senior Night for Carbon Swimmers *Photo Gallery*

Carbon hosted its last home meet of the regular season on Saturday. Competitors representing Carbon, Emery, Richfield, Grand, Union and more gathered in the pool for the final meet before regionals.

The Carbon girls’ 200 medley relay started things off on the right foot with a win. Sofia Crompton grabbed first place in an extremely tight 100 fly event. Kacee Barrett set a personal record by one tenth of a second in the 100 free. She beat out Emery’s Kaelee Hooley by nine one-hundredths of a second.

The Spartans were held off the first place spot throughout the day but found other ways to score a lot of points. Union (297) won the boys’ side with Richfield (275) in second and Emery (196) in third. The Carbon boys (117) ended in fifth place. In the girls’ division, Richfield ended on top with 276 points followed by Emery is second with 251 and Carbon in third with 240.

Regionals will take place on Thursday in Price, beginning at 10:30 a.m.