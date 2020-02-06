Seniors Dominate Grand *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Spartans hosted their last home game of the year on Thursday when the Grand Red Devils came to town. Seniors Hailey Allred, Tayden Nielson, Makieya Bertuzzi and Kiri Cook were all honored before the game.

Emery jumped out to a quick lead behind its seniors and extended it to 45-8 by halftime. The Lady Spartans went on to take the game 84-21. Allred lead all scorers with 22 while Bertuzzi was all over the court and finished with 15 points. Tambrie Tuttle and Cook added another nine and eight points respectively.

The Spartans will now gear up for the play-in contest of the state tournament. Check back with etvnews.com to see who Emery is playing and at what time.