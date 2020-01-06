Seth Justice Logs 1st Double-Double as Spartans Turn Attention to Region

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

Emery played its final non-region regular season game on Saturday night when it visited Gunnison Valley. The Spartans made sure to finish on a high note with a 63-49 victory over the Bulldogs.

Seth Justice recorded a season-high 10 rebounds to go along with 11 points for his first double-double. Brax Jensen had a team-high 21 points followed by Jordan Ekker with 12 and Kyler Wilstead with 10. Emery shot 46 percent from the field but will need to cut down on turnovers (19).

The #5 Spartans (6-2) will take on #2 Richfield (6-3) on the road Wednesday night to kick off region competition. They will then head to Price to play #13 Carbon (5-5) on Friday. Both games will be streamed live on etvnews.com/livesports while the latter will also be on ETV Channel 10.