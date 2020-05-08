SEUEPA Cancels Annual Energy Days Celebration

The 2019 coal shoveling competition at Energy Days. ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett.

The Southeastern Utah Energy Producers Association (SEUEPA) has become well-known for its involvement, in conjunction with Carbon County, in hosting the annual Energy Days celebration. Local businesses also get in on the action, providing sponsorships and fun for members of the community to enjoy for free each year.

Kelly Rasmussen, SEUEPA Director, recently announced that the 2020 Energy Days celebration has been cancelled. “SEUEPA made the decision to cancel 2020 Energy Days,” she said. “We are hoping that this national pandemic will fade quickly, but we have no idea what July will bring and feel we have no other choice. We want our community members to stay safe and healthy, and a gathering this large would not be in the best interest of the public.”

Historically, the celebration has been hosted at the Carbon County Fairgrounds in conjunction with the county. Discussions on the possibility of still offering fireworks are in the works, but no decision has been made.