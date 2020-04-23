SEUHD Releases an Amended Public Health Order for COVID-19

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) announced an amended order regarding closures and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, the order was slated to be in effect until May 4. This amended order is slated to last until May 1 and pertains to changes of overnight lodging, camping and exercise pools. In Carbon and Emery counties, the restrictions for overnight lodging have been removed. However, it is recommended that social distancing is still practiced.

In Grand County, there are no changes pertaining to lodging. Lodging is still available for essential visitors and primary residents of Grand County, with social distancing being practiced. For Carbon and Emery counties in regard to camping, restrictions have also been removed and camping areas are open for public use. However, it is recommended that camping areas have no more than 10 people, unless all are in the same immediate family, and social distancing should continue to be practiced.

Camping is available for essential visitors and primary residents of Grand County. Those that reside in Green River are also able to utilize camping in Grand County. The limit of ten people and social distancing are also being recommended for this county. The SEUHD stated that, due to Grand County being a gateway community and popular destination, the department is working with local officials to create a plan very specific to the area, which they expect to present soon.

Finally, for exercise pools in all three counties, all pools that are used exclusively for exercise are being given clearance to open under a number of specific guidelines. Locker rooms and showers will remain closed for the time being and face masks must be worn while not in the water. The SEUHD is requiring those that want to utilize the pool to cleanse in the shower at home prior to visiting and social distancing measures will be in place.

Furthermore, there will be open person allowed in each lane while swimming and there is a requirement of 10 feet between individuals in a group exercise environment.