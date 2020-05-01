SEUHD Releases Grand County Public Health Order

On Thursday, the Southeast Utah Health Department released a public health order pertaining particularly to changes coming to Grand County. Effective May 1, the state of Utah moved from high risk (red) to moderate risk (orange), which applies to all the counties within the state.

Due to Grand County being a destination for many travelers and tourists, a need was found for specially-tailored restrictions and prohibitions that will remain with respect to the county. In conjunction with the recommendation of the public health to the governor, the county will move into the moderate risk level. However, the local health officer, in consultation with a number of departments, may adjust the risk level for Grand County in accordance with health indicators related to the spread of COVID-19.

Face coverings must be worn with businesses allowed to turn an individual away if they are not donning a mask. Lodging, campgrounds, rentals and more also have strict guidelines put in place to ensure the safety of all.

In regard to the other counties in the area, individuals and businesses in Carbon and Emery counties are instructed to follow the Phased Health Guidance given through the Utah Leads Together 2.0 Plan. The full Grand County Public Health Order, as well as the Phased Health Guidelines, may be viewed by clicking here.