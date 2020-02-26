SEUHD Releases Information on the Coronavirus

Southeast Utah Health Department Press Release

2019 Novel Coronavirus is a virus that originated in Wuhan, China. As of February 26, 2020 SEUHD is not investigating anyone in Carbon, Emery or Grand counties. We are in close contact with health agencies throughout the state and country in order to monitor the situation closely. We will update our social media sites as well as our website with any new information as we receive it. Please see below for helpful information from the CDC.

How the virus is spread:

Through the air by coughing and sneezing

Close personal contact to an infected person

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

How to protect yourself:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Get a flu vaccine

Travel:

CDC recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to the following destinations.

China and South Korea

These destinations are experiencing sustained community transmission of respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The virus can spread from person to person. Older adults and those with chronic medical conditions should consider postponing nonessential travel.

Iran, Italy and Japan

CDC does not recommend canceling or postponing travel to the following destinations. Travelers should practice usual precautions.

Hong Kong

Please follow the Southeast Utah Health Department Website and Social Media pages for updated information.