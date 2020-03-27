Seventh District and Juvenile Court Responds to COVID-19 Situation

Press Release

The Seventh District Court is committed to continue to provide services to the public and has adapted its practices in order to incorporate the protective actions recommended by the Utah Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Seventh District Court has developed methods for remote contact and filing of pleadings with the Court and with the Juvenile Probation Department. Additional information about updated processes and how to best contact the court may be accessed at the Seventh District Court website https://www.utcourts.gov/courts/dist/distsites/7th/

Additional resources that apply to all court locations throughout the State of Utah may be accessed at the Utah State Courts Alerts and Information Website https://www.utcourts.gov/alerts/ .

It will be necessary for the Seventh District Court to reschedule certain pending matters. The court will reach out to parties to notify them of these changes. You may search the Court Calendars online at https://www.utcourts.gov/cal/ . If you are not able to locate the needed information or require clarifying information, please do not hesitate to contact your local courthouse directly by phone. We remain open Monday through Friday during business hours. We are closed all major holidays.

In accordance with our statewide COVID response plan, those experiencing a fever, dry cough, or difficulty breathing are not permitted into the court facilities. You may contact us by phone or email rather than coming to the courthouse. Phone numbers and email addresses for each local courthouse may be located at our website https://www.utcourts.gov/courts/dist/distsites/7th/ .

While at the courthouse, we ask that you abide by the recommended social distancing guidelines by remaining about six feet from other people, avoiding contact with people who appear unwell, covering completely any cough or sneeze and by not shaking hands.

Thank you for your cooperation. By following these guidelines we can best prevent the spread of the coronavirus throughout our communities.