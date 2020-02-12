Sign Up Your Little Athlete for the 2020 Mini Cheer Camp

Mont Harmon Middle School (MHMS) cheerleaders will be hosting their 2020 Mini Cheer Camp on Saturday, Feb. 22. This cheer camp is for children, boys and girls, ages four to 11. While at the camp, participants will learn a cheer and two dances. They will then be invited to perform at the MHMS Cheer Showcase that is open and free to the community.

The camp will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the MHMS gymnasium. The cost is $30, which includes a mini camp t-shirt, bow or headband, two cheer dances and a cheer. The showcase performance will then take place on Saturday, Feb. 29.