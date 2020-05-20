Sign Your Little One Up for the Emery County Jr. Entrepreneurs Program

The time of year has come once again and registration is now open for the 2020 season of Emery County Jr. Entrepreneurs.

Boot camps for the young entrepreneurs will begin in June. These boot camps will comply with state guidelines for social distancing and one-on-on Zoom calls will also be hosted with each participant to assist with their logo and brand development.

This year, the only cost to the program is the $10 membership fee for 4-H, as those that wish to attend must be a member to participate. All that are a part of the boot camps will receive a free t-shirt with their own business logo as well as the opportunity to sell their products at upcoming local community events.

Those that wish to sign up for the 4-H program may do so by clicking here. Otherwise, those that are already members and wish to learn more about the program and register a young entrepreneur may click here.