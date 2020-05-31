Single Vehicle Accident Results in Power Outage in Price

A single vehicle accident has resulted in a power outage in Price City according to the Price City Police Department.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on Sunday morning in the area of 1100 South Carbon Avenue when a truck collided with a power pole.

The accident led to a power outage mainly affecting Indian Hills Trailer Court and the surrounding area. The outage is expected to last for several hours.

Following the incident, northbound traffic was diverted to Fairgrounds Road while southbound traffic was shutdown. Travelers are encouraged to use alternate routes and avoid the area while crews work to restore power.