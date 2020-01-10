Slow Start Dooms Spartans

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

#4 Emery traveled to play #2 Richfield on Wednesday night to commence its region schedule. The Spartans fell behind early and struggled to get back to form. They trailed by nine after one quarter and 20 by halftime, 37-17. It was a low scoring night for the Spartans as they fell 58-36.

Three separate Wildcats reached double-digit scoring including Morgan Albrecht with 18, Josh Thalman with 18 and Emmitt Hink with 13. Brax Jensen was the lone Spartan to accomplish the feat with his 13 points. As a team, the Spartans went 11-40 from the field (28 percent) including 3-19 from beyond the arc (16 percent).

Emery (7-3, 0-1) will remain on the road on Friday when it plays rival Carbon (5-6, 0-1). Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.