Smith Coaches Joins America’s Motorcoach Industry to Descend on Washington With “Rolling Rally”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On May 13, hundreds of motorcoach companies from around the country will come together for a rolling rally around the U.S. Capitol to remind Members of Congress and the Trump Administration that the industry, which has laid off or furloughed more than 90 percent of its workforce nationally in the wake of COVID-19, needs federal assistance. The industry is requesting $15 billion in grants and loans and modifications to Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Paycheck Protection Program to help save the industry from failing.

This is a positive event showcasing how big buses and small businesses move America. Buses will be decorated with informative signs about the motorcoach industry, including the groups they serve, the economic impact they make and the people they employ.

DETAILS

WHEN: Wednesday, May 13 at 10:30 a.m.

WHO: Motorcoach companies representing all 50 U.S. States

WHERE: The rally will kick off from AUDI Field, pass by the U.S. Capitol’s West Front and encircle the National Mall. Routes to be published in advance at https://www.busesmoveamerica.com/contact-congress/motorcoaches-rolling-for-awareness/

About the Motorcoach Industry:

Companies: Nearly 3,000, the majority are family owned, small businesses.

Employees: Nearly 100,000. Workforce includes owners, drivers, dispatchers, maintenance and repair, safety, cleaning crew, finance, administrative personnel, etc.

Buses Sitting Idle: Nearly 36,000

Annual Passenger Trips: Nearly 600 million, which is in line with domestic airlines’ trips.

More information available at www.busesmoveamerica.com.

The Role of Motorcoaches:

Connecting cities; connecting rural areas to urban centers, serving as the only means of intercity transportation in many parts of America; serving workers in every part of the country, including commuters in urban environments and business campuses, mines, oilfield workers, etc.; serving the security and strategic needs of the country by moving troops and taking people out of harm’s way during hurricanes; connecting families and friends; bringing travelers to tourist destinations and generating more than $237 billion in transportation, travel and tourism revenue.

Smith Coaches is a Utah based, family owned, luxury motorcaoch company that has been in business over 40 years. It began in 1978 with three buses hauling coal miners to and from the coal mines in Carbon County and has evolved in taking tourists all over the country.