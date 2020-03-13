‘Soft Closing’ Enacted for Public Schools in Utah

A press conference on Friday afternoon announced a “soft closing” for public schools, including grades K-12, for the next two weeks. Governor Gary Herbert announced that this closure will begin on Monday.

“I am announcing today a soft closure of all of Utah’s public schools,” Gov. Herbert said during the press conference.

Following the two weeks, officials will reevaluate and choose how to proceed. Sydnee Dickson, the State Superintendent for the Utah State Board of Education, explained that all Utah school districts will be dismissed, but local control of schools will remain to make decisions based on community needs.

It was stated that during this time, schools will still provide meals to students, likely in a “grab-and-go” style. Individual school districts will make decisions on how school work will continue, whether through paper or digital means.

This story is continuing to development. Please check back to ETV News for more information as it is released.