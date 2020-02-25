Something for Everyone at the Beat the Winter Blues Festival

By Julie Johansen

The Beat the Winter Blues Festival gave many local vendors the opportunity to display and sell their products at the recreation center in Castle Dale on Friday and Saturday. There was something for everyone from silent auctions to candy apples.

Over 25 different booths and tables were ready for buyers’ selections from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

On Friday afternoon, entertainment was provided for festival goers by Encore Dance, Just Because Singers, Showtime Dance Studio, LaRae’s Studio Gym and Dance Technica. At 10:30 on Saturday morning, Miss Emery County Royalty presented to the crowd. Games began at 11 a.m., which included a putting contest, wagon rides, kids games and an afternoon cornhole tournament.

Although the crowds varied, vendors reported it was worth their time and that they had fun promoting their businesses/hobbies.