Soroptomist International Betters the Lives of 2 Local Women

By Terry Willis

The members of Soroptimist International of Price were pleased to award two very deserving women from our community a scholarship/grant on Wednesday, Feb. 19. These awards are given annually and chosen through an application process. Soroptimist International of Price is a service organization that works to better the lives of women and girls in our community and around the world through education and economic empowerment.

Toshria Maxfield was given the club’s Live Your Dream award. Maxfield is a single mother with two children. Due to a number of life events, she has found herself to be the primary caregiver for her two children. Maxfield made the decision to enroll in the POST training through USU Eastern. While attending classes, she is working a full-time job. Maxfield is continually working at bettering the situation for herself and her children. She was recently hired at the Carbon County Jail.

This year, the club also decided to give a new award called Bettering the Lives of Women. Our first honoree of this award is Kacie Quinn, a married mother of four children under the age of eight years old. Her husband is the major financial support of the family and Quinn entered school in 2018 to complete her degree. Last year, her husband was diagnosed with stage IV cancer. The type of cancer he has is not curable and the family is unsure how long he will be able to continue to work. Additionally, Quinn was declared legally blind. Although this has provided a new challenge, Quinn has continued her education and plans to complete her degree so she can provide for her family as they face their future challenges.

The Soroptimist club does two fundraising events each year to support the grants that are given. The first is the annual wine tasting event that has been ongoing for 47 years. They also hold an annual Paint and Sip night. That event is coming up again Saturday, March 7 at the Carbon Country Club at 3 p.m. Limited tickets are still available for that event for $40 each.