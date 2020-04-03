Southeast Utah Health Department Announces First COVID-19 Case in Emery County

SE Utah Health Department Press Release

The Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) is announcing the first positive COVID-19 test in Emery County. This is the third positive case in our district with the first being in Grand County and second being in Carbon County. The details of this case are still being investigated, but initial information indicates that this case is travel related. The patient is an adult male between the ages of 18 and 35. This individual is recovering at home. Due to medical privacy laws, SEUHD will not be releasing any further information about this confirmed case.

Close contacts of this individual have been contacted. These individuals will be under self-quarantine for 14 days and will be actively monitoring for symptoms.

As part of our contact tracing, SEUHD will call individuals directly, identify themselves and indicate how they received the information. If you receive a call or message from the health department, you can verify it as a real call by calling (435) 637-3671 and asking for someone working on COVID-19 disease investigation. If you are found to be a close contact of a positive case, the only personal information you will be asked is your name, date of birth, address and email address. SEUHD will not ask for bank information, social security number, etc. Information that may be discussed will includes how to monitor for symptoms, how to protect yourself and your family, and what to do in the event that you need medical care.

Although tests are more available now, we still ask you to call your care provider before showing up in their office or at the hospital to prevent further spread of this disease. Once tested, you are asked to stay home until you receive your results. You should not go to work, school or any other public places, including stores, restaurants, grocers or any other retail establishments. If you need further medical attention, call your healthcare provider before seeking care in person. If it is an emergency and you call 911, be sure to let them know of your symptoms and that you have been tested for COVID-19.

If you have questions about COVID-19, contact the Utah COVID-19 Information Line at 1-800-456-7707. For local information and current case counts, please visit the Southeast Utah Health Department website at www.seuhealth.com. For statewide information, visit the Utah COVID-19 website at coronavirus.utah.gov or CDC at cdc.gov/coronavirus.