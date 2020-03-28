Southeast Utah Health Department Announces First COVID-19 Case

Press Release

Moab, UT March 27, 2020 – The Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) is announcing the first positive COVID-19 test in our area as a resident of Grand County. The details of this case are still being investigated, but initial information indicates that the spread of disease was likely through contact with individuals from outside of Utah. The patient is an adult female between the ages of 25 and 45. Due to medical privacy laws, SEUHD will not be releasing any further information about this confirmed case.

Bradon Bradford, SEUHD Health Officer stated, “This may be our first confirmed case, but we do not assume it is our only case. We would like to remind the community that we need to act and go through our days as if we already have the virus moving through our community. By behaving this way, we limit our exposure to others, thus decreasing the chance for community spread of disease.”

SEUHD is working with the individual to identify people and places that were potentially exposed. The patient and her known contacts have been asked to remain isolated at home and will remain under active monitoring until at least 14 days from symptom onset and resolution of symptoms. Symptoms for COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath and fever over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Those who believe they have COVID-19 like symptoms are asked to stay home from work, school and avoid all public places. They should not go to work, school or any other public places, including stores, restaurants, grocers or any other retail establishments. Those that may need medical attention should call their healthcare provider before seeking care in person.

Isolation is for those individuals with symptoms of disease. Quarantine is for those that have been exposed and may become symptomatic. In either case, individuals should not leave the home for any reason, unless advised by their health care provider to seek medical care. SEUHD recommends that any potentially exposed area or household be cleaned frequently to reduce the risk of transmission. This can include counters, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, switches and bedside tables. Additionally, we recommend that all residents wash their hands frequently, avoid touching their face and stay home when sick.

If you have questions about COVID-19, contact the Utah COVID-19 Information Line at 1-800-456-7707. For local information, please visit Southeast Utah Health Department website at www.seuhealth.com. For statewide information, visit the Utah COVID-19 website at coronavirus.utah.gov or CDC at cdc.gov/coronavirus.