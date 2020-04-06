Southeast Utah Health Department Closes Castle Dale Office

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced on Sunday that its Castle Dale office will be closed beginning Monday, April 6.

“Beginning tomorrow, April 6, our doors at the Castle Dale office will be closed due to COVID-19,” the health department released in a statement. “We will still be taking phone calls and will be available for any emergencies.”

To reach the Castle Dale office, please call (435) 381-2252. The Southeast Utah Health Department also provides information updated daily on its website.