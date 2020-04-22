Southeast Utah Health Department Director Addresses Emery County Commissioners

By Julie Johansen

Bradon Bradford, Director/Health Officer at the Southeast Utah Health Department, gave a presentation on the current COVID-19 situation in Emery County to the Emery County Commissioners at their meeting on Tuesday.

Bradford began by stating his appreciation for everyone’s individual safety precautions. There are nine reported cases in the Southeastern Utah Health District, including four in Emery County, one of which was not a resident at the time of infection. There are also four cases in Carbon County and one in Grand County.

None of these cases have been serious or led to hospitalization, and the exact source of transmission is not known, Bradford explained. He reported that on the April 14, the public health order was updated and certain businesses will begin to reopen with restrictions. These businesses include beauty salons, gyms and pools as they mainly serve a local population. These businesses must submit a mitigation plan and once their plan has been approved, they can begin to operate.

About a 1.5% of those tested have had a positive result with 629 tested and only nine positive. From a clinical perspective, it has been manageable so far, Bradford said. Close guidance will continue with the upgraded order for at least the next 60 days. More guidance will be forthcoming at the end of April.

As for future plans of celebrations, it is hard to predict because large crowds can be super spreaders and hard to monitor. Bradford further remarked that cancellations of celebrations could go on for six months, but things can change rapidly in variable situations.

However, restaurants are being governed by state guidelines. A shift on closure is anticipated by May 2.

Bradford said that Emery County is quite safe as residents have grown up with social distancing just by means of rural situations. He hopes everyone will be cognizant of their own behaviors.