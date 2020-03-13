Southeast Utah Health Department Provides Update on COVID-19

Press Release

At this time, there are no cases of COVID-19 in Southeastern Utah. We are watching this closely and are in contact with all local health care facilities. We are very supportive of the decisions the governor made on Thursday and will be following his guidelines and recommendations. Below are some key points that we would like the community to keep in mind:

Limit mass gatherings of more than 100 people if everyone in the group is healthy, including church.

If you are older than the age of 60 or immunocompromised, you should limit your participation in groups of more than 20 at a time.

If you can work from home, we are asking business leaders to implement teleworking as soon as possible.

Long-term care facilities will have restricted or screened access.

All Utah Systems of Higher Education institutions are going digital. Campuses and campus services will remain open. Labs will still be held.

K-12 schools (public, charter, private) are being asked to prepare to close. There is a three-tiered plan in place for this called “Ready, Set, Go.”

Following these recommendations will slow the spread of disease and allow the healthcare system to treat patients with serious symptoms appropriately. Although most cases will resolve on their own without medical care, social distancing greatly benefits those that will have a difficult time dealing with the disease on their own and allows public health professionals and health care providers to conserve resources in this time of significant need. Thank you for your understanding in a difficult time.