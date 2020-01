is looking for licensed contractors to perform renovation/remodel work for three buildings located in Carbon and Emery Counties. Work will include minor construction, painting, floor coverings, masonry, plumbing, landscaping, and some electrical work.

Please Submit Bids by January 27th, 2020

To acquire a contractor package with contract terms and conditions, please contact:

BTAC Manager Michael Bryant at mbryant@seualg.utah.gov or (435) 613-0035.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 8, 2020.