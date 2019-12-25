SOUTHEASTERN UTAH BUSINESS TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE CENTER (BTAC) is looking for licensed contractors to perform renovation/remodel work for three buildings located in Carbon and Emery Counties. Work will include minor construction, painting, floor coverings, masonry, plumbing, landscaping, and some electrical work.

To acquire a contractor package with contract terms and conditions. please contact:

BTAC Manager Michael Bryant at mbryant@seualg.utah.gov or (435) 613-0035.

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 25, 2019 and January 1, 2020.