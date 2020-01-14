Spardettes Visit SVC

Photo courtesy of Shelby Bagley

The Spardettes competed for the final time before regionals over the weekend. They traveled to the Sevier Valley Center and performed well.

Emery took second in hip hop, second in dance, third in military and third in character. The team was hoping to score better in the latter two events but received some unfortunate penalties. Despite that, the Spardettes finished in second place overall.

They will hope to police their routines at regionals on Jan. 22 in Richfield. Continue to check back with ETV News to see if streaming options become available.