Spartans Compete at Rockwell Rumble

Emery wrestling headed to the Rockwell Rumble over the weekend to compete with 75 other teams. The teams came from Nevada, Colorado, California, Wyoming, Idaho and Utah.

Byrar Meccariello and Hays Dalton each had third place finishes in their respective weight classes. They won seven out of their eight matches. Byron Christiansen was 6-2 and grabbed seventh place.

Tensions were high at the massive tournament and there were several medical forfeits. In Dalton’s final match, he was slammed to the ground and his opponent was disqualified. Dalton was taken to the hospital from the blow but was released and is reported to be okay.

Emery finished 13th out of the 75 teams, which was a huge accomplishment. The Spartans will head to Union on Jan. 21 for their next duel.