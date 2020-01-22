Spartans Dominate Mat Against Union

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery wrestling dueled Union on Tuesday evening in Roosevelt. The Spartans executed a dominating performance with nine pins and one decision win out of the 14 weight classes.

Those that won by pin included Sid Christiansen, Jarin Allen, Kaden World, Tyler Stilson, Bryar Meccariello, Adian Mortensen, Maddex Christman, Braden Howard and James Richardson. Byron Christiansen won by a 6-0 decision.

The Spartans will host their alumni and senior night on Thursday, which will coincide with a home duel verse Duchesene. The event will be streamed live on etvnews.com/livesports.